

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say one male is dead following a shooting at an apartment building in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood.

Officers were called to a building located at 400 McCowan Road, near Eglinton Avenue, shortly before 3 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, one male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name and age of the victim have not been released as police are still trying to notify next-of-kin.

The Toronto Police Service's homicide unit is now leading the investigation.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.