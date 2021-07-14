Two boats collided Wednesday evening on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka, leaving one person dead, four others injured, and another individual unaccounted for.

Emergency crews were called to the lake near Windermere Marina just after 7:30 p.m. for a crash. Bracebridge OPP said witnesses reported seeing several people in the water following the collision.

A total of six people were in the two boats. Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including one person who was airlifted to a Toronto area hospital.

Police said one person remains missing, and search efforts will resume Friday morning.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1(888) 310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.