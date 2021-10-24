1 dead, multiple others injured after single-vehicle crash in Brock Township: police
Published Sunday, October 24, 2021
Last Updated Sunday, October 24, 2021 6:13AM EDT
Durham Regional Police say one person is dead and multiple other people are injured after a single-vehicle crash in the Township of Brock.
The collision occurred on Side Road 18, between Highway 7 and Concession Road 10.
Police have released few details about the crash but say roads are closed in the area for the investigation.