1 driver injured, another arrested after crash on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga: police
A crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga has left 1 driver injured. One person is in custody in connection with the collision, police said. (@OPP_HSD/ X)
Published Sunday, September 8, 2024 7:37AM EDT
One driver is in hospital with serious injuries and another is facing charges following a collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga.
Ontario Provincial Police say the two-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway at Hwy. 403/ Hwy. 410.
According to police, one driver was transported to hospital for treatment while another was arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while impaired.
All collector lanes are currently closed and traffic is being diverted.
The area is expected to reopen at around 9 a.m.