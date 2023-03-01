One person is injured following a fight between five students near a Mississauga high school on Wednesday afternoon.

Peel police say they were called to Dream Crest Road, where Rick Hansen Secondary School is located, just after 1:30 p.m. for a reported fight.

No weapons were involved, police say, however one student suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was assessed by paramedics.

Rick Hansen SS was briefly placed on hold and secure as a precaution, but the order has since been lifted.

Police told CP24 that the individuals involved in the fight were public school students, however they did not confirm if they were students at Rick Hansen SS or if the fight happened on school property.

Officers remain on scene, but police say there's "no indication of any arrests or charges at this time."