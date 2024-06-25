1 man dead after shooting in North York: police
One man was critically injured after a shooting near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue on June 25, 2024. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2024 5:38AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 25, 2024 6:15AM EDT
One man is dead following a shooting in North York overnight.
It happened on Falstaff Avenue, near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, at around midnight.
Police said the man was located with injuries on scene and was rushed to hospital via emergency run.
He was later pronounced dead, police said.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.