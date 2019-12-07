

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person is in critical condition, and two others are seriously injured after a shooting on Highway 400 in North York on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Finch Avenue West and Jayzel Drive, west of Weston Road, just before 7 p.m. for reports of three people shot.

When officers arrived, they located three people, a man in his 30s and two men in their 20s, at a gas station suffering from gunshot wounds.

Duty Insp. Stacey Davis said one victim was shot in the lower back while another was shot in the leg.

All three men were taken to hospital. One person remains in life-threatening condition while the two other victims are expected to survive.

Davis said the shooting occurred on the southbound lanes of Highway 400 between Steeles Avenue West and Finch Avenue West.

At this time, police are assuming that the suspects were in moving vehicle shooting at the victims, Davis said.

After arriving at the gas station, Davis said one of the victims went inside the store and asked someone to call 911. Police said they received several other phone calls about the shooting.

An individual also stopped at the scene to administer CPR, Davis said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who was travelling the highway at the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage to contact police.