1 man rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after shooting in Scarborough's Morningside neighbourhood
Police are on the scene of a shooting near Military Trail and Morningside Avenue on Nov. 1, 2023.
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2023 6:53AM EDT
One man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Scarborough’s Morningside neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
It happened near Military Trail and Morningside Drive shortly after 4:30 a.m.
Police said a victim in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment in critical condition.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.