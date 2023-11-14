Two teens were arrested last week in connection with an armed robbery at a Pickering mall.

Police said officers were called to Pickering Town Centre, located near Kingston and Liverpool roads, at around 6:25 p.m. on Friday for a reported robbery.

Investigators said two male suspects allegedly used a replica firearm to steal a satchel bag from two victims.

According to police, the suspects fled prior to the arrival of officers but they were eventually spotted walking toward a restaurant in the plaza.

“Officers attempted to stop the two suspects but they fled on foot, and a foot pursuit was initiated,” Durham Regional Police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“With the assistance of the K9 unit both suspects were taken into custody.”

Police noted that one of the suspects was “uncooperative” and sustained a dog bite to his leg during the arrest.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

A BB replica firearm was dropped by the suspects during the foot chase, police said.

A 17-year-old and a 14-year-old have each been charged with two counts of robbery, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. They cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The 14-year-old was released on an undertaking while the 17-year-old was held for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with new information about the incident to contact Det.-Const. Sheridan of the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at ext. 3961.