One person has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following a crash on Highway 410 in Brampton.

The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway, near Queen Street East.

Images from the scene show a tractor-trailer on its side and Peel Paramedics confirmed that one person was trapped following the collision.

Ornge air ambulance confirmed to CP24 that one person has been transported to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of the highway are closed between Queen Street East and Williams Parkway, police said.

More to come…