1 person airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after Hwy. 410 crash
One person was airlifted to hospital following a crash on Highway 410 in Brampton.
Share:
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2023 10:27AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 14, 2023 10:51AM EDT
One person has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following a crash on Highway 410 in Brampton.
The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway, near Queen Street East.
Images from the scene show a tractor-trailer on its side and Peel Paramedics confirmed that one person was trapped following the collision.
Ornge air ambulance confirmed to CP24 that one person has been transported to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
All lanes of the highway are closed between Queen Street East and Williams Parkway, police said.
More to come…