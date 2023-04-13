One person has been taken into custody after allegedly stealing a Purolator truck while fleeing from police in Scarborough.

According to police, a suspect from York Region was fleeing police in Toronto when he stole the truck.

The truck was recovered near Brimley and Ellesmere roads.

Few details have been released by police about why officers were pursuing the suspect. The individual, police say, has been arrested.

It is not clear what charges, if any, will be laid.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Video from the scene shows the truck slowly driving through an intersection before hitting sliding into a fence near what appears to be a parking lot.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Beth Macdonell