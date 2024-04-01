One person has been taken to the hospital with "serious, critical injuries" following a stabbing in Toronto’s Eglinton West area on Monday evening, say paramedics.

The incident happened on Yore Road, which is near Eglinton Avenue West and Richardson Avenue, which is just east of Keele Street.

Toronto police said that they were called to that area shortly before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing.

They initially said that the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police are searching for three suspects who are described as male youths last seen wearing masks and black/blue clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.