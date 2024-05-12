One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision in downtown Toronto on Sunday.

The crash happened at Yonge and Gloucester streets, just north of Wellesley Street.

Toronto police said they were called to that area around 5:20 p.m.

They said that the collision resulted in airbags being deployed.

According to paramedics, one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Northbound Yonge was closed at Gloucester as police investigated.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes and expect major delays in the area.