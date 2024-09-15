1 person hurt in Etobicoke vehicle rollover
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Sunday, September 15, 2024 4:34PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 15, 2024 4:51PM EDT
One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle rollover in Etobicoke on Sunday afternoon, say paramedics.
The two-vehicle collision happened near Islington Avenue and Norseman Street, between Bloor Street West and The Queensway.
Toronto police said they were called to that area at 2:39 p.m.
In a follow-up post on X, police described the victim's injuries as non-life-threatening.
Drivers were advised to expect delays in the area as roads were temporarily closed due to the crash.