One person has been injured in an altercation aboard a TTC subway train, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to Donlands subway station after receiving reports of a fight on a train on Wednesday afternoon.

When they arrived, officers learned that a male had been assaulted during the fight.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a male victim to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, police said, and no description has been released.