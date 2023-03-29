1 person injured during fight on TTC subway train
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2023 7:04PM EDT
One person has been injured in an altercation aboard a TTC subway train, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to Donlands subway station after receiving reports of a fight on a train on Wednesday afternoon.
When they arrived, officers learned that a male had been assaulted during the fight.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a male victim to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene, police said, and no description has been released.