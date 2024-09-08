One person has died following a head-on crash in Brampton late Sunday morning.

The collision happened on Bovaird Drive West, near Heritage Road.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said they were called to that area at 11:12 a.m.

Speaking to the media at the scene, Const. Richard Chin said officers found two vehicle, one white and the other "greenish gray," both with extensive damage.

He indicated that green-gray vehicle was traveling westbound on Bovaird, while the white one was heading eastbound when they collided.

"We're still trying to determine what what those events are," he said.

Chin noted there were two male passengers in one of the vehicles, and one male in the other. He described their injuries as "very significant."

Police previously said that two males were taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while the other was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

"Two were airlifted to a trauma centers, while the other one was taken by an ambulance to another trauma center," Chin elaborted.

Police later announced on X that one of those individuals, whom Chin identified as a male adult passenger of one of the vehicles involved in the collision, has been pronounced deceased.

Members of PRP's major collision bureau are now on scene and investigating.

"They're going to be looking at things such as speed, physical condition of the drivers, physical conditions of the vehicles," Chin said.

Bovaird is currently closed between Mississauga Road and Heritage and is expected to be off limits for "several hours," Chin said. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact our PRP's major collision bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.