1 person rushed to Toronto-area trauma centre after stabbing in Oshawa: police
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Tuesday, August 22, 2023 11:18AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 22, 2023 11:18AM EDT
One person has been rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre following a stabbing in Oshawa, Durham Regional Police say.
The incident occurred in the area of Dalhousie Crescent and Niagara Drive, located near Simcoe Street North and Conlin Road.
According to police, one victim was found with injuries and has been transported to hospital for treatment.
Police have not released any information about possible suspects.