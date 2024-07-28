1 person seriously injured in overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are investigating after a man was seriously injured during a July 28 stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square. (Screengrab from footage by Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Sunday, July 28, 2024 6:21AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 28, 2024 6:26AM EDT
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square, say paramedics.
The incident happened shortly after midnight at 285 Victoria St., near Dundas Street East.
Toronto police said they were called to that area at 12:15 a.m. for reports of a man who had been stabbed during an altercation.
They told CTV News Toronto that the man was stabbed in the arm and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they’re searching for a suspect, but do not have any descriptive details at this time.
More details to come.