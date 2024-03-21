An assault at a high school in Whitby sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers were called to Father Leo J. Austin Catholic Secondary School at Dryden Boulevard and Anderson Street shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Police confirmed that a male was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and that they do not have information about the weapon used. They did not say if the victim was a student of the school.

“No one is in custody at this time, however this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety concerns,” a Durham police spokesperson said in an email.

Meanwhile, the Durham Catholic District School Board (DCDSB) said in a statement that it received reports of a student altercation that occurred outside on school property, and police were called immediately.

“(Police have) said there is no ongoing threat to public safety, and classes are continuing as per the regular school day,” the school board said.

DCDSB added that staff are available to support students who require it.