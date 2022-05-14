One person has been rushed to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Rexdale Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of a residence fully engulfed on Clearbrooke Circle, west of Islington Avenue, around 2:15 p.m.

Toronto Fire said they rescued one person from the home. The individual has been rushed to a hospital, and there is no word on their condition.

The fire has spread into another home, officials said.

The cause and origin of the blaze are unknown.

Roads in the area are closed as crews continue to battle the fire.