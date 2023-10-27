1 rushed to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Toronto's west end
Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Published Friday, October 27, 2023 1:49PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2023 1:49PM EDT
One person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s west end, police say.
It happened near Dufferin Street and Davenport Road shortly after 1 p.m.
Police said one person sustained serious injuries and has been transported to hospital by paramedics.
Investigators have not provided a detailed description of the suspect but confirm no arrests have been made.