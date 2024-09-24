One suspect is in custody and a second is still outstanding after Toronto police say cruisers were damaged while officers attempted to intervene in the theft of two luxury vehicles in an underground parking garage in the city’s downtown core.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said officers were called to the area of King Street West and Portland Street at around 10 a.m. on Sept. 17 for a report of a vehicle theft in progress.

Police said that two suspects were driving two stolen luxury vehicles in an underground parking garage. When officers attempted to stop the vehicles by blocking the underground exits, the suspects allegedly caused “significant damage to the police cars.”

One suspect was unable to break through the barricade and was arrested at the scene, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle escaped and the stolen car was later located unoccupied a short distance away.

“Members of the 14 Division Major Crime Unit subsequently sought and were granted a Criminal Code Search Warrant in the City of Toronto,” police said in the news release.

Police said following the execution of that search warrant, officers located a Mini Glock 43 - 9mm handgun, a Smith and Wesson Airweight Revolver, a vehicle master key with laptops, “numerous” fraudulent identification and licence plates, and break and enter tools for auto theft.

Investigators said 35-year-old Kevaughn Coore, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with a number of offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing a peace officer, and failing to remain at the scene off a collision.

Images and a video of a second suspect have now been released by investigators.

He has been described by police as 20 to 30 years old, between five feet, 10 inches tall and six feet tall, and 170 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a backwards black baseball hat, black zippered jacket, a black hoodie, tight, black pants, black shoes, and a black surgical mask, police added.

Anyone with information about the case can contact police at 416-808-1400.