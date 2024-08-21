Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in North York that left one person injured Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area shortly after 8:30 p.m. for reports of an individual stabbed.

When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from a stab wound, police say. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police say a suspect has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.