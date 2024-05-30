Toronto police say a 20-year-old man has been charged and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a second suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Oakwood Village earlier this month.

Officers were called to the area of Winona Drive and Vaughan Road at around 1 a.m. on May 7 for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man and woman suffering from injuries and both victims were transported to hospital. The woman sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said, but the man’s injuries were more severe and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Trevor Dalton John, of Toronto.

On Thursday, police said they arrested Kemyan Franklyn, a 20-year-old Toronto resident. He has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, police said in a news release.

A second man, identified by police as 28-year-old Toronto resident Adrian Vincent Walker, is also wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder, investigators say. An image of Walker has now been released by police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.