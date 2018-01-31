Search
Search CP24
X
WATCH LIVE
NEWS
WEATHER
TRAFFIC
VIDEO
CP24 BREAKFAST
Lifestyle
Lotto
MORE
Home
Local
World
Entertainment
Sports
The Mayor
The Chief
Photo Galleries
Toronto
Southern Ontario
Canada
Commuter Centre
Traffic
Transit
Air Travel
Border Crossings
CP24 LIVE
All Video
The Mayor
The Chief
Live at Noon
Hot Property
Autoshop
All Videos
Milestones
Home
Human Interest
Health
Technology
Real Estate
Travel
Top Social Stories
CP24 GO
Video Help
Contact Us
CP24 Supports
Lotto Numbers
Breaking News Email
Talk Shows
Skip to Main Content
Advertisement
.
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 4:48PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 31, 2018 4:49PM EST
News Tips
Report Errors
Top Videos
false
Scheer says PC party will investigate Dykstra
Air Date: January 31, 2018
false
Doug Ford seeking nomination in Etobicoke North
Air Date: January 31, 2018
false
Cops investigating McArthur '24 hours a day'
Air Date: January 31, 2018
Local News
Ford says he's ready to 'sanitize Queen's Park' as he seeks leadership of Ont. PC Party
Planters taken from homes linked to accused serial killer were singled out by canine unit: police
Scheer: Tories launching independent investigation of Dykstra controversy
World News
Lunar Showstopper: 1st super blue blood moon in 35 years
Train carrying GOP lawmakers to policy retreat hits truck
Analysts say Trump comments bad news for North Korea
Real Estate News
Toronto home sales expected to slip, but average prices forecast to climb
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate target to 1.25 per cent
TREB must release sales data to public online, appeals court rules
Sports News
Center Mike Fisher coming out of retirement, will join Preds
Nassar to face more victims as another sentencing hearing gets underway
Jaromir Jagr signs contract with hometown club in the Czech Republic
Entertainment News
Taylor Swift groper hired as DJ at Mississippi station
Israelis sue New Zealanders after Lorde cancels Tel Aviv show
Female-focused show coming to Toronto's Medieval Times this year
Lifestyle News
Maple mom and her twins reaching out to kids who need a boost, one card at a time
3,200 dogs set to strut at Westminster show
U.S. teen stricken with rare cancer weds high school sweetheart
CP24 on Twitter
CP24 on Facebook
Tweets by CP24
Advertisement
Crime Maps
Major Crime Indicators (MCI)
Shooting and Homicide
Local Flyers
MOST WATCHED
false
Man who encountered McArthur said he was 'snobby'
Air Date: January 30, 2018
false
Planter seized from property linked to McArthur
Air Date: January 31, 2018
false
Man found tied up in McArthur's apartment: report
Air Date: January 30, 2018
false
Gymnastics coach charged in alleged sex assault
Air Date: January 30, 2018
false
Trump delivers State of the Union address
Air Date: January 30, 2018
MOST READ
Planters taken from homes linked to accused serial killer were singled out by canine unit: police
Police ID victim who was chased by group, fatally stabbed downtown
7 companies committed indictable offences in bread scandal: Competition Bureau
Saunders defends handling of McArthur case: 'I regret that I don’t have foresight'
Lunar Showstopper: 1st super blue blood moon in 35 years