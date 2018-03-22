Search
Search CP24
X
WATCH LIVE
NEWS
WEATHER
TRAFFIC
VIDEO
CP24 BREAKFAST
Lifestyle
Lotto
MORE
Home
Local
World
Entertainment
Sports
The Mayor
The Chief
Photo Galleries
Toronto
Southern Ontario
Canada
Commuter Centre
Traffic
Transit
Air Travel
Border Crossings
CP24 LIVE
All Video
The Mayor
The Chief
Live at Noon
Hot Property
Autoshop
All Videos
Milestones
Home
Human Interest
Health
Technology
Real Estate
Travel
Top Social Stories
CP24 GO
Video Help
Contact Us
CP24 Supports
Lotto Numbers
Breaking News Email
Talk Shows
Skip to Main Content
Advertisement
.
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 3:33PM EDT
News Tips
Report Errors
Top Videos
false
Inquiry in McArthur case must happen now: group
Air Date: March 22, 2018
false
Marijuana bill threatened in Senate
Air Date: March 22, 2018
false
Assault suspect to surrender: lawyer
Air Date: March 22, 2018
Local News
TPS board moves ahead with external review into missing persons reports
Group says community 'cannot wait' for public inquiry in McArthur case
Family of mother, children slain in Ajax thank public for outpouring of support
World News
Worries about Chinese trade war sends U.S. stocks reeling
Lone Nigerian captive refused to convert for Boko Haram
At least 14 dead after car bomb explodes in Somalia's capital
Real Estate News
Home sales fall 16.9 per cent as average price drops 5 per cent in February: CREA
Luxury home sales fell by 60 per cent in the GTA, Oakville and Hamilton: RE/MAX
Housing prices threatening Toronto's ability to 'retain a world-class workforce,' board of trade says
Sports News
Ibrahimovic leaving Man. United to join LA Galaxy, sources tell AP
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews back in lineup after missing 10 games
Blue Jays second baseman Travis relishes first full spring training in years
Entertainment News
Success of Juno nominee Jessie Reyez puts spotlight on Toronto's Remix Project
Jim Parsons says he's fortunate to have worked with Hawking
Fred Savage denies abuse on set of 'The Grinder'
Lifestyle News
Giant pandas on loan from China set to move from Toronto to Calgary
Crisis experts say Facebook has mishandled the data scandal
'Black Panther' fans can find glimpses of Wakanda in Africa
CP24 on Twitter
CP24 on Facebook
Tweets by CP24
Advertisement
Crime Maps
Major Crime Indicators (MCI)
Shooting and Homicide
Local Flyers
Full Coverage
MOST WATCHED
false
Suspect charged in death of Brampton man
Air Date: March 21, 2018
false
Video shows self-driving Uber SUV hit pedestrian
Air Date: March 21, 2018
false
U of T student killed in downtown hit-and-run
Air Date: March 21, 2018
false
2nd suspect identified in assault on autistic man
Air Date: March 21, 2018
false
Serious crash on WB Gardiner injures four
Air Date: March 21, 2018
MOST READ
Suspect wanted in connection with assault of man with autism will ‘maintain his innocence’: lawyer
'It is an unusual cat and mouse game:' suspect in assault on man with autism to surrender Monday, police say
Police release video of fatal crash involving Uber self-driving SUV
Man facing murder charge in fatal Brampton assault
U of T student identified as victim of downtown fatal hit-and-run