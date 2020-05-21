.
Arson suspect in Eglinton Avenue West and Highway 427 vehicle and house fire
Kerrisa Wilson
Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 11:51AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 21, 2020 11:52AM EDT
Toronto police are looking for an arson suspect who set a vehicle and home on fire on Wednesday.
Officers responded to an incident at 4:30 p.m in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Highway 427.
Police say a man went to a home and poured an unknown liquid onto a vehicle and ignited it. He then fled the area on foot.
The vehicle was destroyed by the fire and the residence sustained fire damage.
Police have released images of a suspect. He is described as wearing black pants, black running shoes, a two-tone blue windbreaker-type jacket, black sunglasses and a black baseball cap with “Chevrolet” on it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.