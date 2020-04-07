Public health officials say 10 more people infected with COVID-19 have died in the city, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in Toronto to 42.

There are now 1,449 cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, including 1,218 lab-confirmed cases and 231 probable cases.

During a daily briefing at city hall on Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, said the number of people hospitalized due to the virus has dropped from 145 to 142 but the number of patients in intensive care has risen from 60 to 63.

The number of deaths in the city has been steadily rising in Toronto since Friday, when de Villa said a total of 13 deaths had been reported since the beginning of the pandemic

According to the city’s latest data, 82 people have recovered from the virus.

The city says 13 doctors, 12 nurses, and six other health care workers have tested positive for the virus, numbers which have remained unchanged for some time.

On Tuesday, a new positive case in the city’s shelter system was confirmed at Seaton House, an emergency men’s shelter located near Jarvis and Gerrard streets.

“We are actively collaborating with Seaton House to carefully investigate this matter. The client is currently in self-isolation as is the one other client with whom he shared a room,” de Villa said.

“My team is actively following up with any other close contacts identified.”

The case at Seaton House brings the total number of cases in the shelter system to six.