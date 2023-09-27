10-year-old girl dies after being struck by a vehicle in Thornhill
Share:
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2023 7:39PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 27, 2023 7:39PM EDT
A 10-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in Thornhill Wednesday afternoon.
The collision happened on Mullen Drive, in the area of Steeles Avenue and Bathurst Street, shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately known.