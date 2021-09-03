A 10-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle in the Thornhill Woods area in Vaughan earlier this week has died in hospital.

In a news release issued Friday morning, York Regional Police confirmed that the little girl passed away in hospital last night.

“Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward,” police said in a news release.

The girl was struck on Pleasant Ridge Avenue, between Basie Gate and Coltrane Drive, at around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 1.

According to police, she was struck by a white Hyundai Santa Fe being driven by a 33-year-old.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

It is not yet clear exactly how the collision occurred.

“The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area, are being asked to please come forward,” police said in their release.

Police have not released the girl’s identity.