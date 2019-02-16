

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- More than 100 Quebec tourists who had been trapped in Haiti amid violent street protests there have been flown back to Montreal.

An Air Transat flight carrying the 113 passengers, along with a few people from other airlines, landed at Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Helicopter evacuations began early Saturday morning to take the travellers in small groups from a resort hotel in the Caribbean country to the airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Air Transat says the Quebec and Canadian governments helped co-ordinate the evacuation effort.

Protests demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise have claimed several lives over the past week.

Protesters are angry about skyrocketing inflation and the government's failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion-dollar Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.