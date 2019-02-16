100+ Quebec tourists evacuated from Haiti arrive in Montreal
A national police officer is helped by fellow officers after she was hit in the face with a rock thrown by protesters demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise near the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Protesters are angry about skyrocketing inflation and the government's failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 16, 2019 3:27PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 16, 2019 9:37PM EST
MONTREAL -- More than 100 Quebec tourists who had been trapped in Haiti amid violent street protests there have been flown back to Montreal.
An Air Transat flight carrying the 113 passengers, along with a few people from other airlines, landed at Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
Helicopter evacuations began early Saturday morning to take the travellers in small groups from a resort hotel in the Caribbean country to the airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince.
Air Transat says the Quebec and Canadian governments helped co-ordinate the evacuation effort.
Protests demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise have claimed several lives over the past week.
Protesters are angry about skyrocketing inflation and the government's failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion-dollar Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.