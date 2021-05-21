Mayor John Tory is welcoming the “safe and cautious” approach that the Ford government is taking to restarting Ontario’s economy and is putting the onus on residents to help move the timeline up by getting vaccinated.

Ontario officials announced a three stage reopening plan tied to vaccination rates on Thursday afternoon that could see patio dining resume and non-essential retail reopen as early as June while keeping gyms closed and indoor dining prohibited well into the summer.

Speaking with CP24 on Friday morning, Tory applauded the Ford government for taking a “safe” and “straightforward” approach to reopening.

He acknowledged that the prolonged closure of some businesses will frustrate many people but said that individuals can speed up the reopening plan by getting vaccinated as soon as they are able to.

“I know there are some frustrations but we have it in our control to deal with those frustrations. You know that if you go get vaccinated if you haven’t yet that that will hasten the day when stage one will start,” he said. “In the City of Toronto this weekend we have 11,000 unbooked appointments at city clinics. So I just urge people that as part of getting on with this business of getting back to the patios and back to the larger gatherings outside please go and get vaccinated. It is the key indicator and we have it in our control to make sure this happens in a timely fashion.”

The first stage of the reopening plan will begin about two weeks after 60 per cent of eligible adults have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and will permit small outdoor gatherings, patio dining and non-essential retail.

Residents will, however, have to wait for the second stage to get a hair cut and that won’t begin until at least 70 per cent of adults have received one dose and 20 per cent have received both doses.

Tory said that Toronto has “done well” having already surpassed the 60 per cent vaccination threshold but he said that there is still a need to get more people to roll up their sleeves, especially with all adults residents now eligible.

“We have done well but 60 per cent is 60 per cent which means that 40 per cent of people have not been vaccinated. So out of 10 friends it means four have not been vaccinated. That conversation has to happen in a friendly way encouraging people to do it and I think we are making plenty of opportunities available over the weekend. Today alone we are having 40 clinics across Toronto,” he said. “So I am saying to people please for the sake of your own life and getting it back to something happier and normal please get vaccinated over the long weekend.”

The Ford government has set June 14 as the target date to begin the first phase of its reopening plan. It will then wait at least 21 days between each stage, though the exact timeline is dependent on vaccination rates and other indicators, like daily case counts and hospitalizations.