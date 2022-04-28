A dozen people have been arrested following an investigation into a large-scale organized crime group that led to the recovery of tens of thousands of dollars in stolen property.

Peel Regional Police said the investigation into the group believed to be involved in a number of theft and fraud incidents in southern Ontario began in Nov. 2021.

With the help of other police services in the province and the Canada Border Services Agency, the five-month investigation saw the execution of search warrants at several residences in Peel Region on Tuesday.

“As a result, a significant amount of property from various retail stores was located at all of the residences,” police said, adding that the items recovered are valued at more than $80,000.

Twelve people, including four teenagers, have been charged in connection with the investigation.

One of the accused, 43-year-old Ingrid Stojkova, is facing 13 charges – six counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of breach of recognizance, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, three counts of failing to remain at the scene of an accident and four counts of driving while under suspension.

Police said she was also wanted on 13 additional warrants from unrelated incidents.

“The successful conclusion of this complex investigation would not have been possible without the collaboration of our law enforcement partners and the assistance of our community stakeholders, both public and private,” Deputy Chief of Peel Regional Police Marc Andrews said in a statement.

“It is yet another example of our commitment to community safety and well-being.”