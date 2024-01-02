Twelve people were injured after a Mississauga transit bus driver veered into oncoming traffic on a Toronto highway, collided with a vehicle, and crashed into the ditch on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 27 and Dixon Road at 11:04 a.m. for reports of a collision.

According to a news release, the bus driver was travelling southbound on the highway south of Dixon Road when they entred the road and hit a Silver Toyota, Rav 4 that was travelleing northbound on Highway 27, south of Dixon Road. Police said that the bus driver crossed into the southbound lanes on Highway 27 and collided with the Rav 4.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Sgt. Murray Campbell said the operator then continued travelling the wrong-way before ending up in the ditch.

The bus driver sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a trauma centre.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Campbell said.

Twn passengers on the bus also sustained minor injuries, non-life-threatening, police said in a release.

Toronto polcie originally said there were 30 passengers on the bus, but later clarified that of the 13 passengers, 10 sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Images from the scene show a badly damaged MiWay bus on the side of the highway.

Campbell said the collision could have been “much worse.”

“If we can have a collision of this magnitude with that many people involved and have relatively minor injuries to the passengers, that is a good day, all things considered,” he said.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the bus driver to veer into oncoming traffic.

Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed from Dixon Road to Eglinton Avenue West as police investigate. Campbell said the closure is expected to last for an extended period of time as crews work to remove the bus, which he said may be resting on top of active gas lines.

Outgoing Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie offered her “thoughts and prayers” in a post on X to everyone injured in the collision.

“I want to thank all the first responders who attended the scene and transferred those injured to hospital. Authorities are actively investigating,” Crombie, who is also the leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, wrote.

Police are asking local residents and drivers who may have dash camera footage or witnessed the event to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.