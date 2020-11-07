Toronto police say a 12-year-old boy who was shot and critically injured in North York was an innocent bystander who was out shopping with his mother Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building in the area of Jane Street and Stong Court, just north of Finch Avenue West, around 2:20 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

Interim police Chief James Ramer said two vehicles attended the parking lot of the building.

"Two of the occupants of one of the vehicles got out and ran towards the second vehicle and started firing," Ramer said.

He said the suspects chased the vehicle outside the parking lot and fired multiple shots using semi-automatic firearms.

The suspects then fled in their vehicle and were last seen northbound on Jane Street.

When officers arrived, they located a 12-year-old who had been struck by a bullet while he was walking with his mother on the west side of Jane Street, Ramer said.

The boy was rushed to a trauma centre, where he is in critical condition. The mother was not physically injured.

Ramer said they later located three occupants of the second vehicle suffering from gunshot injuries a short distance away at a residence on Driftwood Avenue.

One of the three, a 17-year-old boy, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two others were also taken to hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

Ramer noted that a total of five people were in that vehicle when it was being shot at. He said officers recovered multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

"It's just a brazen shooting," Ramer said. "It's just a callous disregard."

"It's not definitive yet that it's gang-related, but it certainly has all the hallmarks, and that's what we're prepared to address."

When asked if the victims returned fire, the chief said he does not have that information at this time.

Ramer said several houses were also struck by bullets during the incident.

"It's just been a beautiful Saturday afternoon," Ramer said. "There were lots of people out here at the time, and it's just it's disgraceful that this 12-year-old boy was shot."

"We're fortunate there's only been that innocent victim given all the people that were out here today."

Police have not released descriptions of the suspect or the suspect vehicle.

He said the community is upset, and they told him that they don't feel safe.

"We're going to have a lot of additional resources here in the area tonight," Ramer said. "We're moving some assets into other areas where we think there might be a bit of a conflict."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.