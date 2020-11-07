Four people are in hospital, including a 12-year-old boy and another teenager in critical condition, after a shooting in North York Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to the area of Jane Street and Stong Court, north of Finch Avenue West, at around 2:20 p.m. following reports of shots fired.

Cont. Edward Parks said officers located at least three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics said two boys, a 12-year-old and one over the age of 17, were rushed to trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Two other teenagers were transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said they are investigating a possible second shooting location.

No suspect information has been released, but police said two vehicles, described as a grey two-door coupe and a beige four-door sedan, were seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

There are road closures in the area as police investigate the shooting.

More to come.