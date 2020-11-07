12-year-old boy, three teenagers injured in shooting in North York
Published Saturday, November 7, 2020 2:45PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 7, 2020 4:18PM EST
Four people are in hospital, including a 12-year-old boy and another teenager in critical condition, after a shooting in North York Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police were called to the area of Jane Street and Stong Court, north of Finch Avenue West, at around 2:20 p.m. following reports of shots fired.
Cont. Edward Parks said officers located at least three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics said two boys, a 12-year-old and one over the age of 17, were rushed to trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Two other teenagers were transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police said they are investigating a possible second shooting location.
No suspect information has been released, but police said two vehicles, described as a grey two-door coupe and a beige four-door sedan, were seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.
There are road closures in the area as police investigate the shooting.
More to come.