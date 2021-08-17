12-year-old girl located by police nearly 40 hours after reported missing
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Tuesday, August 17, 2021 9:32AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 17, 2021 4:01PM EDT
A 12-year-old girl who went missing early Monday morning has been located by Toronto police.
The girl, who is autistic, was last seen at around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 in the area of Dawes Road and Gower Street in Toronto's east end.
Police said they were concerned for her well-being and set up a command post at Park Vista and Dawes Road.
Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, nearly 40 hours after she was reported missing, police said the girl was located.
It is unknown where she was found.
Police said they are evaluating her condition.