

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say that between Nov. 29, 2019 and the New Year, they arrested 122 people for alcohol or drug impairment offences.

For the year, Toronto police arrested 1,117 people for alcohol impairment and 75 people for drug impairment.

They say they conducted 305 RIDE checks during the holiday season.

Drivers' licences are suspended for three days if they have a blood alcohol content reading in the "warn" range of between 0.05 to 0.08 per cent.

This holiday season was the second since Canada legalized recreational cannabis use.