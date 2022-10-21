There is an estimated $133 million in prize money up for grabs in tonight’s Lotto Max draw, making it the second biggest prize offering in the lottery’s history.

The jackpot for the draw stands at a staggering $70 million but there are also an estimated 63 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each.

Here is everything you need to know about the big draw:

Nobody has won the top prize since Aug. 12

At 20 draws and counting it is the longest stretch between winning jackpots since the game launched in 2009. OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti tells CP24 that when it comes to something as random as lottery draws “nothing surprises” him anymore. But he said it is unusual to see a surprise go unclaimed for so long. The last major jackpot handed out was a comparatively paltry $15 million.

“You never know when those numbers are going to come up. There are millions and millions of combinations for Lotto Max numbers. So whoever has that lucky number it may pop up tonight but it hasn't yet,” Bitonti said. “It's been quite a while since we've seen a run this long but it is exciting. A lot of people are chatting about it, they want that big jackpot.”

Could a new record be set for total prize value?

It is possible. The record jackpot value for a single draw reached in June 2021 was $140 million. If this prize goes unclaimed additional Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each could be added next week, pushing up the total dollar value to be won. The primary jackpot, however, is capped at $70 million.

“That is what Lotto Max was built for, for those big jackpots but also for those additional $1 million prizes so that more people can win,” Bitonti told CP24. “Since we've had this kind of lengthy, lengthy run (without a jackpot winner) we've had over 88 new millionaires across the country, 47 of them here in Ontario.”

How many Maxmillions prizes were claimed last in the last draw?

A total of 17 winning combinations were drawn for the $1 million prizes on Tueday, including four in Ontario. Bitonti says that the sheer number of $1 million prizes are generating significant buzz, given the higher chances of winning one.

“It’s that kind of like a Canadian sensibility. They (lotto ticket buyers) want those additional $1 million prizes,” he said.