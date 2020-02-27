

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A spike in overdoses at a supervised injection facility in downtown Toronto on Wednesday is believed to be the result of a “tainted local drug supply,” officials say.

Toronto Public Health says that a total of 14 people were taken to hospital from its facility at 277 Victoria Street between 3:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Of those individuals, 11 of them required at least one dose of naloxone, which is a drug that is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Police say that “several” of the people transported to hospital remained there as of Thursday morning.

“Drug overdose is a significant public health issue with devastating impacts for many,” Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a statement. “The events that unfolded yesterday clearly demonstrate the need for supervised consumption services in our community and the life-saving benefit they provide.”

de Villa said that staff “ immediately shared information with the broader harm reduction community” upon becoming aware of the spike in overdoses. She said that extra staff were also brought in and the hours at the facility were extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Police say that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

That investigation, de Villa said, will include testing of a drug sample at a laboratory at St. Michael’s Hospital.

“When we receive this information, we will be able to issue more clear alerts to the local harm reduction community regarding which substances should be avoided,” she said.