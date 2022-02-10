Toronto police have arrested two more people, including a 14-year-old boy, following the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in the parking lot of a North York fast food restaurant last month.

On Jan. 22, police responded to multiple shots fired in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Ingram Drive near Keele Street, just after 10:30 a.m.

Officers located Toronto resident Malachi Elijah Bainbridge in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“We believe that Mr. Bainbridge did have an arranged meet at that location. As soon as Mr. Bainbridge arrived on scene he was ambushed by two shooters and shot multiple times,” Det. Sgt. Ted Lioumanis told reporters on Thursday.

Police said life-saving measures were performed, but Bainbridge was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle, Lioumanis said, was found four hours after the shooting in the Clarington area and was completely engulfed in flames.

On Feb. 8., police said they arrested three teenagers from Oshawa in connection with the homicide investigation.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder, while another 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were each charged with accessory after the fact to murder, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, and numerous firearm-related offences.

On Thursday, Lioumanis said investigators executed five criminal code search warrants at addresses in Oshawa, and seized two vehicles and five loaded firearms.

In addition, he said two more suspects from Oshawa were arrested and charged.

Tyler Willian, 19, was arrested after a vehicle stop in the Trenton area Wednesday night, and a 14-year-old boy was also arrested.

Both suspects have each been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

All minors involved in the investigation cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Lioumanis noted that it is unsettling to see a group of young people accused of criminal activity.

“It's very concerning, yes. And again, the young generation really needs to understand and make these right decisions in life.”

The 14-year-old suspect is set to appear in court today.