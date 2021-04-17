A 14-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a shooting near a park in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard just before 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located the boy with a gunshot wound.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released suspect information.