14-year-old boy seriously injured in shooting near park in Etobicoke
Published Saturday, April 17, 2021 6:20PM EDT
A 14-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a shooting near a park in Etobicoke.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard just before 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they located the boy with a gunshot wound.
Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released suspect information.