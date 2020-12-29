14-year-old girl taken to hospital after stabbing in East York
Published Tuesday, December 29, 2020 8:22PM EST
Three people are in police custody after a teenager was stabbed in East York Tuesday evening.
Toronto police were called to Dawes Road and Victoria Park Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue East, around 7 p.m. for a stabbing.
Police say a fight between several teenagers left a 14-year-old girl with multiple stab wounds.
She has been taken to a hospital for treatment.