A 15-year-old boy has been charged with mischief and uttering threats after a high school in Ajax was placed under lockdown Monday afternoon following an alleged online threat.

The incident happened at Notre Dame Catholic Secondary School at 1375 Harwood Ave. N., just north of Rossland Road.

Durham Regional Police said officers attended the scene at about 2:35 p.m. following a report that the school had received a “threat of violence.”

No injuries were reported.

As a precautionary measure, Notre Dame as well as J. Clarke Richardson Collegiate, whose building adjoins that school, were placed in lockdown. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Police said their investigation determined the “source of the threat and a male student was taken into custody” a short time later.

The accused, whose identity cannot be revealed under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been released on an undertaking.

Durham police are reminding the public that threats to schools are taken “very seriously” and are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 1-888-579-1520, etc. 3962, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.