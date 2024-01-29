A 15-year-old boy is facing 11 charges in connection with a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday that left a victim with serious injuries.

Durham police announced the charges in a news release issued Monday, saying officers were called to the area of Wentworth Street West and Cedar Street for reports of an armed person at approximately 6:45 p.m. that evening.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said an arrest was made at the scene without incident, but few other details were released at the time.

Investigators now say the suspect, who is 15 years old, is from Oshawa and is facing 11 charges in connection with the incident, including discharge firearm with intent, aggravated assault, pointing a firearm, and two counts of fail to comply with undertaking.

The suspect, who cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was held for a bail hearing.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released by police. CTV News Toronto has reached out to Durham police for more information.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have been near the scene, or has surveillance video of the area, at the time of the incident.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Dowdle of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2765,” police said.