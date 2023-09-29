A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after police allege he stabbed another teen in Oshawa earlier this month.

According to Durham Regional Police, officers were called to the area of Oxford Street and Venus Crescent in Oshawa at around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 11 for reports of a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said after reviewing video surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses, a suspect was identified.

A 15-year-old male from Oshawa was subsequently charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and carrying a concealed weapon, police said. He cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can contact Det.- Const. Guminny, of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau, at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2712.