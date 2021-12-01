Durham Regional Police are investigating after a 15-year-old male was stabbed in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Harmony Road and Adelaide Avenue for reports of an altercation.

A 15-year-old male was found with a stab wound and was transported to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition, police said.

A hold and secure was ordered for Coronation Public School, Harmony Heights Public School, Eastdale Collegiate and Vocational Institute, Vincent Massey Public School, Gordon B Attersley Public School and Sir Alberta Love Catholic School as police conducted an investigation in the area.

It is unknown if the victim is a student at one of those schools.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., police tweeted that the hold and secure orders were lifted.

A hold and secure order is a safety measure used to keep students inside the school when an active police investigation is happening in the area.

Police have not released any suspect information.