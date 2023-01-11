A 15-year-old student is in hospital after being stabbed during a targeted robbery near a high school in Stoney Creek on Wednesday.

Hamilton police said the stabbing occurred close to Saltfleet District High School, which is located in the area of Highland Road and Upper Centennial Parkway, shortly before 3 p.m.

The student was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

Police said they are searching for the suspect but have not released a suspect description.

In a letter to parents, the school's principal said social workers will be available for students who needs support.

"As a school community, we extend our thoughts to the student and their family and wish them strength in their recovery," Glenn Cooke said.

"Incidents such as this are very distressing. These situations can impact each of us differently and may result in a variety of feelings."