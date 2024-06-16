Police have identified a teenage boy who was fatally shot in Scarborough’s L’Amoreaux neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened in a plaza parking lot near Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit, just south of Finch Avenue East.

Footage from the scene shows that the shooting appears to have occurred in front of a convenience store.

Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving several calls reporting a shooting.

According to investigators, an altercation broke out that led to a male being shot.

Police said two shooters were involved. One of them fled the area of foot, while the other took off in a white-coloured SUV.

The victim turned up a short time later at a hospital with gunshot wounds where he later died.

He has now been identified as 16-year-old Kayelin Rider-Downey of Toronto.

The teen is Toronto’s 37th homicide victim of the year.

The first suspect is described as a Black male who was last seen wearing a red hat and a red shirt.

The second is also described as a Black male. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

So far, investigators have also not indicated what might be the motive for this deadly shooting or exactly what circumstances lead up to it.

Det. Sgt. Aaron Akeson, of TPS’s Homicide and Missing Persons Unit, told the media on Saturday evening that he believes that the shooting was targeted, although he couldn’t say with complete certainty that the victim was the intended target.

Toronto police’s homicide squad is handling this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.