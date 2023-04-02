A 16-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries following an altercation with three males Saturday night, say Toronto police.

At 9:43 p.m. yesterday, police were called to the area of Thorncliffe Avenue and Chester Hill Road, which is just west of Broadview Avenue and south of Pottery Road.

There, officers and paramedics found a boy suffering from stab wounds.

Police said the victim, who was in serious, but stable, condition, was driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle. The teen’s condition is considered critical, but stable, they told CP24 Sunday morning.

According to investigators, three males had been fighting outside a building and one was stabbed.

So far, police have provided a description for one of the suspects they’re looking for. He is described as having a brown complexion, and standing five-foot-eight with a medium build and a short black beard. The suspect in question was last seen wearing a black winter coat, dark pants, and light grey shoes with white soles.

Investigators, who continue to canvass the area for video and witnesses, said they have no further suspect information at this time and have not made any arrests.

Toronto police told CP24 that they won’t be commenting further on this incident at this time as it is still being investigated. A news release is expected to be issued some time soon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar.